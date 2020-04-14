New England Hockey Journal

College

College hockey: DeRoche, Rule transferring from Hockey East programs

By

John Deroche converted to defense this past season for UVM. (UVM Athletics)

After two seasons playing at the University of Vermont, John DeRoche (Lynnfield, Mass.) is transferring to Northeastern, New England Hockey Journal learned Monday afternoon.

DeRoche converted to defense this past season after playing forward through Midget, junior and freshman year. In 28 games in 2019-20, he had seven assists. That followed a freshman campaign that saw him pot two goals and dish out five helpers.

A junior hockey journeyman, DeRoche played for four different organizations after leaving the Junior Bruins. He spent time with the USHL’s Cedar Rapid RoughRiders, the NAHL’s Topeka RoadRunners and the Idaho Junior Steelheads in the Western States Hockey League before returning to the USPHL with the Connecticut Junior Rangers.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Hockey East lookahead: Which teams could lead the pack?

For the past few years at the conclusion of the Frozen Four, I’ve published an all-too-early look at how the standings might shake out in…
Read More

Player moves: Shamburger commits to BC, McElhaney transferring

Avon Old Farms captain Gentry Shamburger will be on the Boston College roster when the Eagles take to the ice next fall. The ’00 from…
Read More

Player moves: Good news, bad news for BU

Boston University received a mix of good news and bad news this week with a key player announcing his return and another opting to forgo…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter