College hockey: DeRoche, Rule transferring from Hockey East programs

John Deroche converted to defense this past season for UVM. (UVM Athletics)

After two seasons playing at the University of Vermont, John DeRoche (Lynnfield, Mass.) is transferring to Northeastern, New England Hockey Journal learned Monday afternoon.

DeRoche converted to defense this past season after playing forward through Midget, junior and freshman year. In 28 games in 2019-20, he had seven assists. That followed a freshman campaign that saw him pot two goals and dish out five helpers.

A junior hockey journeyman, DeRoche played for four different organizations after leaving the Junior Bruins. He spent time with the USHL’s Cedar Rapid RoughRiders, the NAHL’s Topeka RoadRunners and the Idaho Junior Steelheads in the Western States Hockey League before returning to the USPHL with the Connecticut Junior Rangers.