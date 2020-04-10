Player moves: Good news, bad news for BU

David Farrance had a Hobey Baker-worthy season for BU. (Getty Images)

Boston University received a mix of good news and bad news this week with a key player announcing his return and another opting to forgo his senior year of collegiate eligibility.

Hobey Baker award finalist David Farrance penned a letter to Terrier fans that expressed his intentions to play his senior season at Boston University.

“It was an honor to be a Hobey top-10 finalist this year, but it left me wanting more for my team,” said Farrance in the letter posted Thursday. “I want one more chance to win a Beanpot, one more chance to win a Hockey East title, one more year my class and teammates.”