New England Hockey Journal

College

Player moves: Good news, bad news for BU

By

David Farrance had a Hobey Baker-worthy season for BU. (Getty Images)

Boston University received a mix of good news and bad news this week with a key player announcing his return and another opting to forgo his senior year of collegiate eligibility.

Hobey Baker award finalist David Farrance penned a letter to Terrier fans that expressed his intentions to play his senior season at Boston University.

“It was an honor to be a Hobey top-10 finalist this year, but it left me wanting more for my team,” said Farrance in the letter posted Thursday. “I want one more chance to win a Beanpot, one more chance to win a Hockey East title, one more year my class and teammates.”

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Hockey East all-decade All-Stars: Maine Black Bears

Seeing as we've got some extra time on our hands, we're going to take a shot at an ambitious project: Which players would make up…
Read More

Cox: What I think of the NHL Central Scouting rankings

When the NHL Central Scouting final rankings came out Wednesday afternoon, there was little surprise at the top. Rimouski Oceanic left wing Alexis Lafreniere was…
Read More

Hobey Baker nominees have heavy New England representation

Five players from New England colleges are finalists for the 2020 Hobey Baker Memorial Award, the NCAA announced on Wednesday. Sacred Heart senior defenseman Jason…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter