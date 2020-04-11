New England Hockey Journal

Player moves: Shamburger commits to BC, McElhaney transferring

Gentry Shamburger is on the move to Boston College. (Avon Old Farms)

Avon Old Farms captain Gentry Shamburger will be on the Boston College roster when the Eagles take to the ice next fall.

The ’00 from Atlanta, Ga., just completed his fourth season playing for John Gardner’s Winged Beavers. He served as a captain the past two seasons. In 2019-20, Shamburger scored eight goals and added nine assists in 27 games.

Shamburger is part of a large freshman class that includes one other player straight from prep school and quite a few youngsters. Hotchkiss goaltender Henry Wilder will join Shamburger in going straight from prep school to college hockey. 

