College hockey commitments: Where will the ’07 boys be playing?

Richard Gallant put up 76 points over two seasons at St. Mark's. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

When the 2023-24 college hockey season begins, there will be no 2007-born players. On the ice, players born in that year will have no impact on the NCAA season's outcome.

That will not be true in future seasons.

Since Aug. 1, 2023, many 2007-born players became eligible to commit to Division 1 colleges and many have. Lots of local schools have been active in the birth year.

To track what’s coming next, here’s our running database of all 2007-born players coming to New England to play college hockey.

Players, parents and coaches are welcome to submit updates. Please send additions to [email protected] and include the following: name, hometown, birthday, position, shoots/catches, school/club and college.