Todd Woodcroft replaced Kevin Sneddon as UVM coach and is settling in at Gutterson Fieldhouse. (Brian Jenkins/Vermont Athletics)

Rebuilding a program that’s fallen to the bottom of the Hockey East standings would be a challenge even in the best of times.

These are not, you’ve surely noticed, the best of times.

Todd Woodcroft knows it all too well, six months after being hired as the University of Vermont’s new coach.