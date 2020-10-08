Sam Colangelo was taken in the second round, 36th overall, on Wednesday by the Anaheim Ducks. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Eleven players from New England were selected in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft that took place virtually over the past two days. After the first round Tuesday night, rounds two through seven were conducted Wednesday.

Twenty-two other players with ties to the New England region also were selected in Wednesday’s second day of the 2020 NHL draft.

There were several intriguing trends in the draft picks from the New England region. Ten of the 11 local players selected played prep school at one time or another. Only four were drafted directly out of prep school. The only draftee who didn’t come through the prep ranks spent time in Rhode Island high school prior to leaving for the NTDP.