Goalie Drew Commesso will be crucial to BU's postseason fortunes. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

Like many people who follow college hockey, I consider the postseason the best time of the year.

But in this pandemic? Not so much.

I’m thankful, of course, that 51 Division 1 schools opted to play, and I’ve watched as many games as I could, in person, on TV or online. At this point, however, I’m staggering toward the finish line, hoping to get there before more bad news drops. I can’t imagine how the players and coaches must feel.