New England Hockey Journal

College

College Confidential: First collegiate win is sweet for BU’s Vinny Duplessis

By

BU goalie Vinny Duplessis tends goal against BC on Saturday. BU won, 3-1. (Matt Woolverton/BU Athletics)

The winding road that freshman goalie Vinny Duplessis traveled to get to Boston University made his win over Boston College in his first start last Saturday all the more satisfying.

The 21-year-old from Quebec City stopped 40 shots as the Terriers –— missing top players Drew Commesso, David Farrance and Logan Cockerill — beat No. 1-ranked Boston College, 3-1.

Duplessis, who made stops in British Columbia and Alberta before enrolling at BU, was still smiling a couple of days later, and with good reason. Before last weekend, he had been third on BU’s depth chart behind Commesso and Ashton Abel.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

College Confidential: Brooks Orpik savors new learning experience behind BC bench

There isn’t much, if anything, Brooks Orpik hasn’t experienced during his life in hockey, from prep school and college and all the way through 1,000-plus…
Read More

College Confidential: Resilient BU Terriers on a swift ascent

Thirteen freshmen wore the iconic Boston University game sweater for the first time last season. The Terriers had little choice but to go young after…
Read More

College Confidential: Marc McLaughlin’s leadership bolsters stacked BC squad

Boston College’s Marc McLaughlin isn’t an in-your-face captain. He’s more of a lead-by-example guy. And that’s just what he did on Sunday, showing the way…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter