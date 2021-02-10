College Confidential: First collegiate win is sweet for BU’s Vinny Duplessis

BU goalie Vinny Duplessis tends goal against BC on Saturday. BU won, 3-1. (Matt Woolverton/BU Athletics)

The winding road that freshman goalie Vinny Duplessis traveled to get to Boston University made his win over Boston College in his first start last Saturday all the more satisfying.

The 21-year-old from Quebec City stopped 40 shots as the Terriers –— missing top players Drew Commesso, David Farrance and Logan Cockerill — beat No. 1-ranked Boston College, 3-1.

Duplessis, who made stops in British Columbia and Alberta before enrolling at BU, was still smiling a couple of days later, and with good reason. Before last weekend, he had been third on BU’s depth chart behind Commesso and Ashton Abel.