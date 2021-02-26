College Confidential: Another Tuch is drawing notice on Commonwealth Ave

Luke Tuch is third on the team in scoring with a 5-4-9 line in 11 games. (Matt Woolverton/BU Athletics)

If you wonder why Luke Tuch didn’t follow his older brother Alex to Boston College, there’s a simple answer. He wasn’t recruited by the Eagles.

Instead, Luke ended up a few miles up the road at Boston University and is thriving in his freshman season.

“I visited several other schools, I kept my options open, for sure. I came to BU and watched a game and I fell in love with it right away,’’ said Tuch, who was named Hockey East Rookie of the Week after notching the game-winning goal in BU’s overtime win at Connecticut last Saturday.