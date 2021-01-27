New England Hockey Journal

College

College Confidential: Brooks Orpik savors new learning experience behind BC bench

By

Brooks Orpik, a two-time Stanley Cup champ, is now an assistant coach at BC. (Getty Images)

There isn’t much, if anything, Brooks Orpik hasn’t experienced during his life in hockey, from prep school and college and all the way through 1,000-plus NHL games and two Stanley Cups.

A year and a half after retiring as a player, the 40-year-old Orpik is sharing what he’s learned with the players at his alma mater, Boston College, where he is in his first season as an assistant coach on Jerry York’s staff. And he’s looking to learn a few things himself.

“For me there was always some curiosity at (the college) level, how things run. I have a pretty good feel for how it runs at the pro level from doing some things there, but it’s definitely a lot different,’’ said Orpik, who also works in player development for the Washington Capitals.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

College Confidential: Resilient BU Terriers on a swift ascent

Thirteen freshmen wore the iconic Boston University game sweater for the first time last season. The Terriers had little choice but to go young after…
Read More

College Confidential: Marc McLaughlin’s leadership bolsters stacked BC squad

Boston College’s Marc McLaughlin isn’t an in-your-face captain. He’s more of a lead-by-example guy. And that’s just what he did on Sunday, showing the way…
Read More

College Confidential: Carson Gicewicz gives veteran scoring boost to Minutemen

If college hockey had a Comeback Player of the Year award, Carson Gicewicz of UMass would be the early favorite. After missing all but two…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter