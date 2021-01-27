College Confidential: Brooks Orpik savors new learning experience behind BC bench

Brooks Orpik, a two-time Stanley Cup champ, is now an assistant coach at BC. (Getty Images)

There isn’t much, if anything, Brooks Orpik hasn’t experienced during his life in hockey, from prep school and college and all the way through 1,000-plus NHL games and two Stanley Cups.

A year and a half after retiring as a player, the 40-year-old Orpik is sharing what he’s learned with the players at his alma mater, Boston College, where he is in his first season as an assistant coach on Jerry York’s staff. And he’s looking to learn a few things himself.

“For me there was always some curiosity at (the college) level, how things run. I have a pretty good feel for how it runs at the pro level from doing some things there, but it’s definitely a lot different,’’ said Orpik, who also works in player development for the Washington Capitals.