Drew Commesso tends goal during BU's 4-2 win against UMass on Sunday. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

Thirteen freshmen wore the iconic Boston University game sweater for the first time last season.

The Terriers had little choice but to go young after the likes of Joel Farabee, Dante Fabbro, Jake Oettinger, Chad Krys and Shane Bowers left school early to sign NHL contracts during the previous summer.

Making matters worse, sparkplug Ty Amonte (Norwell, Mass.) sat out all year after surgery and Islanders draft pick Logan Cockerill missed three months with an injury.