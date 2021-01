Marc McLaughlin has 2-3-5 in five games for the BC Eagles this season. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

Boston College’s Marc McLaughlin isn’t an in-your-face captain. He’s more of a lead-by-example guy.

And that’s just what he did on Sunday, showing the way in a dramatic 3-2 overtime win at New Hampshire.

Until the end of regulation time, there wasn’t much that was particularly noteworthy about the game between the Wildcats and Eagles, who were without injured stars Alex Newhook and Logan Hutsko.