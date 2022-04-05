Colin Blackwell eager for new role with Cup-hungry Leafs

For more reasons than one, Colin Blackwell has had a year to remember.
The ex-St. John’s Prep and Harvard star from North Andover, Mass., weathered ups and downs with the Seattle Kraken since being selected by the first-year franchise from the New York Rangers in last July’s Expansion Draft.
Blackwell missed training camp and the first 15 regular-season games due to a lower-body injury, postponing his debut with his new team until November. He was sidelined for another stint due to COVID-19 protocol in December, then maintained a consistent place in the Seattle lineup.
Now he finds himself with the Toronto Maple Leafs, for whom he scored his first goal while in Boston last week.