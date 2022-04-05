New England Hockey Journal

NHL New England

Colin Blackwell eager for new role with Cup-hungry Leafs

By

Colin Blackwell scored his first goal with the Leafs when he was in Boston on March 29. (Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

For more reasons than one, Colin Blackwell has had a year to remember.

The ex-St. John’s Prep and Harvard star from North Andover, Mass., weathered ups and downs with the Seattle Kraken since being selected by the first-year franchise from the New York Rangers in last July’s Expansion Draft.

Blackwell missed training camp and the first 15 regular-season games due to a lower-body injury, postponing his debut with his new team until November. He was sidelined for another stint due to COVID-19 protocol in December, then maintained a consistent place in the Seattle lineup.

Now he finds himself with the Toronto Maple Leafs, for whom he scored his first goal while in Boston last week.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Colin Blackwell eager for new role with Cup-hungry Leafs

For more reasons than one, Colin Blackwell has had a year to remember. The ex-St. John’s Prep and Harvard star from North Andover, Mass., weathered…
Read More

How Pomfret won a title: Stout defense and unrelenting motivation

Pomfret School might not have had the most talented roster on the New England prep school landscape, but that didn’t stop the Griffins from playing…
Read More

USA Hockey Nationals: Mount Saint Charles wins 18-U crown, other key observations

A tough loss to Prep Hockey Conference rival Culver Academies in round-robin play could have derailed Mount Saint Charles Academy’s 18-U national championship hopes. But…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter