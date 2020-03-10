New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Coaches Poll: Salisbury wins Elite 8, but is it still No. 1?

By

Salisbury won the Elite 8 and ended the season at the top of the coaches poll. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With another season officially in the books after Sunday’s three championship games at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., New England Hockey Journal’s Prep School Coaches Poll makes one more appearance for the 2019-20 season.

There is no surprise at the top as Salisbury returned to the No. 1 spot in New England after sweeping through the postseason with Elite 8 (Stuart/Corkery Tournament) victories over three other ranked teams. Martin/Earl Large School champion Loomis Chaffee also rose in this week’s season-ending rankings, which feature all of the same teams from a week ago. 

Five other teams received consideration for the top-10 rankings. (Teams receive 10 points for a first-place vote, nine for a second-place vote, eight for a third-place vote, etc.)

The NEHJ Prep School Coaches Poll is voted upon weekly during the season by a panel of the region’s coaches. Records listed below include all games from the 2019-20 season.

