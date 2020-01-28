Coaches Poll: Dexter Southfield dethroned by a new No. 1

Salisbury might have lost to Berkshire, but that didn't hold back their charge in the coaches poll. (Joseph Meehan/Salisbury)

Dexter Southfield’s six-week run atop the New England Hockey Journal Prep School Coaches Poll is over.

Each of the top four teams had their respective winning streaks snapped over the past week, but last Wednesday’s 7-0 shutout at Trinity-Pawling allowed the Crimson Knights of Salisbury to take over a one-point lead at the top. Dexter still earned four first-place votes and established more than a 20-point difference between itself and the No. 3 team in the rankings.

All told, the coaches voted in nine teams of the top 10 from the previous poll. Nobles was a big riser this week as it carries a three-game winning streak and 7-1 record over its last eight games into a new week of play.