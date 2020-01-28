5 takeaways: Berkshire 4, Salisbury 2

Jed Baliotti had a steady and sometimes spectacular game for Berkshire. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

SALISBURY, Conn. -- Yes, you read that score correctly.

In what some would consider an upset, the high-flying Salisbury Crimson Knights were grounded, 4-2, by the gritty and determined Berkshire Bears in prep school action at the Rudd Rink here on Monday night.

The Andrew Will-coached Knights entered the game seemingly destined to take over the top of the New England Hockey Journal Prep School Coaches Poll after pasting Trinity-Pawling, 7-0, last Wednesday, while front-runner Dexter Southfield lost, 4-3, to Thayer over the weekend.

Salisbury entered Monday night's game on a 15-game unbeaten streak that dated back to the second game of the season and included a second consecutive Flood Marr title. The team was buzzing.