New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

5 takeaways: Berkshire 4, Salisbury 2

By

Jed Baliotti had a steady and sometimes spectacular game for Berkshire. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

SALISBURY, Conn. -- Yes, you read that score correctly.

In what some would consider an upset, the high-flying Salisbury Crimson Knights were grounded, 4-2, by the gritty and determined Berkshire Bears in prep school action at the Rudd Rink here on Monday night.

The Andrew Will-coached Knights entered the game seemingly destined to take over the top of the New England Hockey Journal Prep School Coaches Poll after pasting Trinity-Pawling, 7-0, last Wednesday, while front-runner Dexter Southfield lost, 4-3, to Thayer over the weekend.

Salisbury entered Monday night's game on a 15-game unbeaten streak that dated back to the second game of the season and included a second consecutive Flood Marr title. The team was buzzing.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

5 questions for … Salisbury coach Andrew Will

Andrew Will is in his 10th season as head coach at Salisbury School, the prep school tucked into the northwest corner of Connecticut. Originally from…
Read More

Top prep school storylines down the stretch

With the teams long back from the Christmas and holiday break, the prep school season is heating up for the stretch drive toward league and…
Read More

Breaking down his game: Briggs Gammill

Almost exactly a year ago, in late January 2019, Briggs Gammill was carefully taking the ice, three screws holding his ankle together, anxious but eager to…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter