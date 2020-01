Ian Moore of St. Mark's is a top prospect for the 2020 NHL Draft and is now headed to Harvard. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With two months of the prep school hockey season in the books, it’s time to relook at the 2020 NHL Draft prospects in the circuit.

While NHL Central Scouting listed 11 players in its Mid-Season Rankings released January 13, I believe there are only four prep school hockey players worthy of draft consideration at the moment.

Three of my four selections made the cut with NHL Central Scouting while I’m increasingly intrigued by an off-the-board prospect.