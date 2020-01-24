Top prep school storylines down the stretch

Are Kimball Union and Salisbury headed for another Elite 8 final? (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With the teams long back from the Christmas and holiday break, the prep school season is heating up for the stretch drive toward league and regional championships. The Elite Eight awaits.

Just by looking at the New England Hockey Journal Prep School Coaches Poll, you can see which teams are in the running to top them all come the end of the season. Dexter Southfield has had a solid run at the top of the charts, but Salisbury, Lawrence and Avon Old Farms are among the teams closing in. And you can't sleep on two-time defending Stuart/Corkery winner, Kimball Union, either.

It all makes for an exciting run for the end of the season. Which got us thinking: What are the biggest stories as we close in on the Elite Eight? Below are some of the biggest storylines in New England prep school hockey right now.