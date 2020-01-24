New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Top prep school storylines down the stretch

By

Are Kimball Union and Salisbury headed for another Elite 8 final? (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With the teams long back from the Christmas and holiday break, the prep school season is heating up for the stretch drive toward league and regional championships. The Elite Eight awaits.

Just by looking at the New England Hockey Journal Prep School Coaches Poll, you can see which teams are in the running to top them all come the end of the season. Dexter Southfield has had a solid run at the top of the charts, but Salisbury, Lawrence and Avon Old Farms are among the teams closing in. And you can't sleep on two-time defending Stuart/Corkery winner, Kimball Union, either.

It all makes for an exciting run for the end of the season. Which got us thinking: What are the biggest stories as we close in on the Elite Eight? Below are some of the biggest storylines in New England prep school hockey right now.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Coaches Poll: Can anyone catch Salisbury, Dexter Southfield?

Our seventh Prep School Coaches Poll of the season is out and winning streaks seem to be the theme. Though the coaches have voted Dexter…
Read More

5 questions for … Salisbury coach Andrew Will

Andrew Will is in his 10th season as head coach at Salisbury School, the prep school tucked into the northwest corner of Connecticut. Originally from…
Read More

Breaking down his game: Briggs Gammill

Almost exactly a year ago, in late January 2019, Briggs Gammill was carefully taking the ice, three screws holding his ankle together, anxious but eager to…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter