Catholic Central: Top 17 prospects from 2019-20 MIAA season

Brady Bullock led the St. Mary’s Spartans in goals with 13 and added eight assists. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The Catholic Central League boasted a few of the top prospects in the MIAA during the 2019-20 season.

St. Mary’s of Lynn and Austin Prep have dominated the league for much of the last decade. The Cougars took home top billing in league play with the Spartans coming in third. Upstart Bishop Fenwick, buoyed by veteran coach Jim Quinlan, finished second. Archbishop Williams and Arlington Catholic finished fifth and sixth, while Lowell Catholic rounded out the league standings in seventh.