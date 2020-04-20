New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

MIAA: Top freshmen and eighth-graders

By

Ryan Leonard of Pope Francis finished the season with 24 goals and seven assists. (Wendy Harrington/Pope Francis Athletics)

There were several really good prospects among the freshmen and eighth-graders who skated for a Massachusetts high school hockey team this season.

With the way the development model is in Massachusetts right now, many of the best underclassmen in high school hockey leave before becoming seniors. For this reason, many of the best prospects in school hockey inevitably are the freshmen and eighth-graders.

Pope Francis freshman right wing Ryan Leonard recently was named New England Hockey Journal’s Rookie of the Year for MIAA. The Amherst, Mass., native leads off our list of the top 41 freshmen and eighth-grade prospects in the Massachusetts high school hockey circuit. 

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

High school: NEHJ’s 2019-20 MIAA Hockey Awards

With the 2019-20 MIAA hockey season having come to a conclusion, now is the time for the New England Hockey Journal awards for excellence. I…
Read More

Mass. high school hockey: Top 10 moments of 2019-20

There will be no Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) championship games at the TD Garden this season. Sunday, March 15, 2020, was a day marked…
Read More

MIAA: Ranking the top 32 players in Division 2/3

While most of the attention in Massachusetts high school hockey is devoted to the Division 1 circuit and those teams with a chance to make…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter