Catholic Memorial's Seamus Burke and goalie Dom Walecka celebrate a Super 8 win against Burlington in March. (Getty Images)

The Catholic Conference has been the most dominant league in Massachusetts high school hockey for a long time.

Led by Catholic Memorial’s 13 titles, the conference is responsible for 25 of the 30 MIAA Division 1A Super 8 championships since the tournament came to be in 1991. After BC High won back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019, the league was shut out in 2020.

Still, along with the Middlesex League, the Catholic Conference boasted many of the top teams and top players in the MIAA circuit this winter. Four of the five league teams made the Super 8.

Below is a look at 15 players — eight forwards, four defensemen and three goaltenders — from the Catholic Conference who excelled on the ice this past winter. This list is recognition of solid performances during the 2019-20 season and not partial to projected success in the future. Players are listed in alphabetical order by position.