NEHJ’s All-Middlesex League standouts and ‘Young Guns’ for 2019-20

Arlington's Anthony Messuri will head to Northeastern after a stint in the NAHL with the Northeast Generals. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

There was not a better league in the Massachusetts high school hockey circuit than the Middlesex League in 2019-20.

MIAA Division 1A Super 8 co-champion Arlington led the way, but Burlington and Reading were also clearly among the best eight teams in the state. Belmont, co-champs in Division 1, and Woburn and Melrose were good high school hockey teams. Even Winchester, a team that finished below .500, has some good hockey players on the roster.

There are quite a few individual players who deserve recognition in the Middlesex League. I saw each league team at least once and saw the top teams play more than a handful of times. Picking first, second and third All-Middlesex League teams was a challenge. A few good players were left off and a few were on a lower team than they’d have been on in any other league in the state.