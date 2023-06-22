Carl Corazzini on how the path to college hockey has changed

For the first 20 years of Carl Corazzini’s life, his focus was getting to play college hockey, and he succeeded, playing at Boston University from 1997-2001. The 10 years that followed featured time in all levels of professional hockey including the NHL.
Now he has a different focus.
As the head coach of the St. Mark’s boys hockey team, Corazzini is helping players achieve their dreams of playing college hockey.
The Framingham, Mass., native joined host Stephanie Wood on the latest episode of the RinkWise podcast to discuss the path to college hockey, his own career and a whole lot more.