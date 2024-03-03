Canterbury wins Small School boys championship over Rivers

Canterbury poses with the 2024 NEPSAC Small School trophy. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BOSTON — Canterbury's been known for its high-flying offense all season. But in Sunday's Small School championship, it was all about the Saints' defense.

The No. 3 Saints used that defense to edge out No. 1 Rivers, 3-1, going from 12-16-1 last season to a 20-win champion this winter.

Canterbury started the scoring in the first period when sophomore Logan Martel got the puck in the slot and ripped it past Rivers senior goalie Jason Delehoy.

The Saints added to their lead early in the second period when Canterbury postgrad Duncan Stewart made a beautiful pass to fellow postgrad Jackson Powers (Woburn, Mass.) on a power play. Powers found senior Ryan Stratton on the backdoor for the tap-in goal.