St. Sebastian's captains Charlie Leverone, Matt Cataldo and Aidan Connors have the Arrows positioned well. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The first period of St. Sebastian’s school day begins at 7:45 a.m. By 2:30 p.m. most days, the final class gets out.

For the senior hockey players, the day never ends then. Practice and workouts, whether for a club team or their school, usually beckon.

But these seniors always head back to one spot no matter where the day takes them: their senior lounge in the library. It’s one they have earned.

“It’s just for us,” senior forward Isaac Mitchell (Harvard, Mass.) said. “It’s our personal space that we really take a lot of ownership and pride in.”