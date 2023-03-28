5 reasons why BU and Quinnipiac are headed to the Frozen Four

Boston University celebrates winning the Hockey East playoffs after Lane Hutson's OT goal. (Fred Kfoury III/Getty Images)

A year after the disappointment of a Frozen Four held in Boston without a single New England team participating, the region will have a pair of national championship hopefuls playing on the final weekend of the Division 1 men’s college hockey season.

Both regional brackets based in the region had local teams — Boston University (Manchester, N.H.) and Quinnipiac (Bridgeport, Conn.) — punch their tickets to Tampa. As a result, the Frozen Four field will feature a pair of New England teams for only the second time since 2017.

On April 6, BU will face top-seeded Minnesota (5 p.m.) and Quinnipiac will take on Michigan (8:30 p.m.) in the semifinal games at Amalie Arena.

Here are five reasons why the Terriers and Bobcats advanced to the Frozen Four: