New England Hockey Journal

Boston Bruins

Bruins Brunch: Why Taylor Hall’s first full season in Boston will set a new high

By

Taylor Hall is feeling comfortable in the NHL with Boston for the first time since he was a teenager. (Steve Babineau/Getty Images)

With Boston Bruins rookie camp concluding in Buffalo with the Prospects Challenge at the LECOM HarborCenter, the veterans will now take center stage in Brighton, Mass.

There is a significant number of new faces in Boston this season, which will not have both of David Krejci and Tuukka Rask officially on the NHL roster together for the first time since 2008-09. Krejci is back in his native Czech Republic playing for Olomouc HC in the Czech Extraliga, while Rask is recovering from hip surgery. The B’s have not completely closed the door on their Boston careers, but for now, neither is in the mix, but their absence comprises several threads of the camp fabric.

To that extent, Taylor Hall enters his first full season with the Bruins after coming over in a late-season trade and signing a contract extension. Soon turning 30, he is still very much in his prime and could possibly post career numbers on the second line. Who will most likely be the one to center the second line with Hall and Craig Smith?

The plot thickens, as New England Hockey Journal looks at Hall and what he will do for that second line, plus a final review of how stood out at the Prospects Challenge in the first game against the Buffalo rookies.

We will continue our coverage of the Bruins this week and next with more key storylines and questions surrounding the team as camp gets underway.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Jack Ahcan

Bruins prospects: Ahcan, Steen lead veteran youngsters into Buffalo

When it comes to the 2021 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo this weekend, the Boston Bruins roster brings a little more pro experience to the mix…
Read More
Jakub Lauko

Bruins prospects: How Jakub Lauko will take a big step this season

BRIGHTON, Mass. — It was only the first day of Boston Bruins rookie camp Wednesday, but Jakub Lauko was ahead of the pack with his…
Read More

Bruins Brunch: B’s Olympic projections, Haula and Nosek, plus more

September will officially mark the change from summer to autumn. It also means the annual return start of NHL training camps with the start of…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter