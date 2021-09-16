New England Hockey Journal

Boston Bruins

Bruins prospects: How Jakub Lauko will take a big step this season

By

Jakub Lauko
Jakub Lauko looks to play the puck in a preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers in 2019. (Fred Kfoury III/Getty Images)

BRIGHTON, Mass. — It was only the first day of Boston Bruins rookie camp Wednesday, but Jakub Lauko was ahead of the pack with his skating, execution, and hustle.

“I’m trying to use what I do best, which is skating hard, playing hard and just being an uncomfortable player to play against,” Lauko said. “My expectation for the weekend is just to get two games in before the main camp, just to get the right tempo and hopefully it’s going to help for main camp.”

The third-year pro was drafted in the third round in 2018 after falling a bit in some projections. Given his explosive, world-class speed and upside as a winger, his drop to the B’s, who lacked a first-round pick that year, potentially represents top-32 value if he continues his development.

That’s not bad for a player taken with the 77th selection.

