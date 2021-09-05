Bruins Brunch: B’s Olympic projections, Haula and Nosek, plus more

Brad Marchand will likely appear in his first Olympic Games for Team Canada. (Getty Images)

September will officially mark the change from summer to autumn. It also means the annual return start of NHL training camps with the start of the 2021-22 season about a month away.

First up will be the rookies, who will arrive in Boston soon and go through the team’s mini-camp at Warrior Ice Arena before participating in the 2021 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo. The annual event brings prospects from multiple teams together for a round robin competition at the LECOM Harbor Center from September 17-19.

It is the sixth consecutive season that the team will send its future hopefuls to measure up against players from other organizations. This year, the B’s will play the New Jersey Devils (two games on the 17th and 19th) and Buffalo Sabres (18th). The Boston roster has not been released yet, but the bulk of it will comprise the team’s younger, signed players with limited pro experience. There will also be other players from the major junior ranks who are looking for opportunities to secure pro contracts after aging out. Prospects headed to major college/university programs will not be participating, as NCAA rules prevent attendance with classes already in session.

The NHL formally announced this week that the league will send players to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. The games will take place from Feb. 9-20. Much of the details have yet to be worked out, but the development has been met with a positive response. The NHL participated in the 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 Olympics, but did not send players to the winter games held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018.

We will project who we think from the Bruins will be in China representing their countries. This edition of Bruins Brunch will also continue our closer look at the expected impacts of the offseason additions, breaking down what a pair of forwards acquired on day one of NHL free agency should bring to Boston.