Minnesota native Jack Ahcan appeared in three NHL games with the Bruins in 2020-21. (Steve Babineau/Getty Images)

When it comes to the 2021 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo this weekend, the Boston Bruins roster brings a little more pro experience to the mix on average than its counterparts on the Sabres and New Jersey Devils.

Defenseman Jack Ahcan is one of several prospects who got some NHL games in last season, his first in pro hockey after signing with the B’s as an undrafted free agent in the spring of 2020. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound Minnesota native played all four years at St. Cloud State, captaining the Huskies as a senior and all-situations player.

“It was obviously nice to get into some games last year with the Bruins,” Ahcan said after the second day of rookie camp before the team left Boston for Buffalo. “Just the experience of getting to meet the guys, the coaching staff and all of that.”