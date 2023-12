Brian Foley gathers his team during the 2023 Division 1 state final. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Brian Foley, the head boys hockey coach at Pope Francis, has been handed a one-year suspension by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association for a rule violation, as first reported by MassLive.

Foley led Pope Francis, which is based in Springfield, to the MIAA Div. 1 championship last spring.

In a statement, the MIAA confirmed it received a formal allegation on Nov. 27 from a member school regarding Pope Francis.