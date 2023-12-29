Casey Mutryn leads St. Sebastian's in points. (St. Sebastian's School)

The new year is always a time of hope. For some, it's the hope that comes with a famous New Year's resolution. For others, it's conquering a new challenge. Maybe this is the year of the promotion, the dream vacation or training for a marathon (extreme, I know).

On the recruiting scene, it's also a time of hope.

Colleges will take the first legitimate step in recruiting the top high school sophomores when the calendar flips to 2024.

Schools can begin reaching out to players on Jan. 1. It isn't until Aug. 1 that they can extend an offer.

Some schools go heavy on the calls. Others wait for the dust to settle.

There are a handful of local, slam-dunk recruits who will have their phones ringing on New Year's Day. Others who are mentioned in this story will be prime candidates to be commits come August.