AJ Sacco is an offensive leader for Cushing. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

As the boys prep hockey holiday tournaments approach, there have been two weeks of action. We have an idea of what some teams are, while many have yet to hit their stride.

Cushing started last season 1-0-3. The Penguins were originally our No. 1 team and soon fell out of that top spot quickly. They responded by winning 22 of their final 25 regular season games and earning the No. 1 spot in the Elite 8 Tournament.

This is all to say that there are teams low in our top 10, or even outside of it, who will go on runs that elevate them to prominence.

St. Sebastian's, our preseason No. 1 team, fell this past week, moving the Arrows out of the No. 1 spot.

Let's dive into this week's rankings.