Grayden Robertson-Palmer is committed to Dartmouth. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The top five teams in our boys prep hockey rankings continued to solidify over the past seven days.

The bottom five teams, however, did not. That's expected.

There are a plethora of teams with legitimate cases for spots 6-10. In my estimation, 13 teams have played well enough to warrant consideration for a ranking.

As the bottom five teams continue to reshuffle like a deck of cards, let's dive into this week's rankings.