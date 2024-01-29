Avon Old Farms remains unbeaten in regulation entering the season's final month. (Avon Old Farms School)

In less than one month, the quarterfinals of the New England prep hockey playoffs begin. The Elite 8 field will be set, as well as the Large and Small School Tournaments.

Things will remain up in the air until then. That doesn't mean some things aren't certain.

The top five teams seem pretty set, although February presents various matchups that could shake things up drastically. The bottom five teams continue moving, as was the case again this week.

There are also a plethora of squads on the outside with legitimate cases to be inside.

Let's dive into the latest top 10.