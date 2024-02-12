Luke Goukler leads Cushing in goals with 16. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

In two weeks, the boys prep hockey regular season will be over. The playoffs will be upon us.

Since February began, the top-ranked teams have been playing one another. Kimball Union has now defeated Holderness twice. Cushing narrowly got past Brunswick, 4-3, in overtime on Wednesday. This Wednesday, Brunswick will face another test in a scorching hot Salisbury team.

There's movement throughout the top 10.

Oh, and the cover boys have proven they're not dead yet.

Let's dive into this week's rankings.