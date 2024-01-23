New England Hockey Journal

Boys prep rankings: A new No. 1 and Salisbury gets a boost

By

Connor Davis is an exciting prospect with Salisbury. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

There's a question I get a lot when I'm out at rinks: Who is the best team in boys prep hockey?

The answer is that there isn't one team above all the rest. The top five teams all have a legitimate case to be No. 1. Since the holiday tournaments, it was Kimball Union.

That changed this week.

In the No. 6-10 spots, there was more re-shuffling, as I expect there will be every week. Teams are packed so tightly down there that a loss can change everything, as it did in these rankings.

Next time you read these rankings we'll be just under a month from when the playoff seedings get announced.

But for now, let's dive into this version of the top 10.

