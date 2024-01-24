Boys prep midseason report: Surprises, questions and more

Jack Sadowski (middle), Sam LeDrew (right) and Kimball Union have had lots to celebrate this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

We're past the halfway point in the boys prep hockey world. Yes, the dog days are here, but that doesn’t mean things get boring. The slate is only getting hotter.

In January, we've seen rivalries renewed. That will continue into February with a plethora of games paramount for tournament seeding. This will be the case every week.

Last season, Cushing and Avon Old Farms were a tier above everyone else. At this point, there doesn’t seem to be a clear favorite among the top teams.

Here’s a look at what we’ve learned so far this season and what we’ll be looking for before the champions are crowned in March.