Boys prep hockey rankings: Belmont Hill, Brunswick join the top 10

Both Belmont Hill and St. Mark's find themselves in the latest top 10. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2022-23 season has been the most challenging to date to come up with power rankings in prep school hockey.

Outside of the top three teams — Avon Old Farms, Cushing and Nobles — it’s seemingly been a revolving door. Even teams inside of this week’s top 10 have struggled to maintain success on a consistent basis throughout the winter.

With less than a month to go in the regular season, there are still plenty of spots in the Elite 8 up for grabs. Outside of the top five or six teams, the bottom of the draw is completely up for grabs.

It should be a fun race to the finish in prep hockey.