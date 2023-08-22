Boys prep hockey: 8 early storylines to watch in 2023-24

Avon Old Farms celebrating winning the Elite 8 championship over Cushing. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2023-24 New England boys prep hockey season was one with a plethora of intriguing storylines.

Avon Old Farms and Cushing, the league’s top two teams, met in the Elite 8 final, with the Winged Beavers edging out a victory for the championship.

Taft snuck past Salisbury in the Large School tournament final, and Lawrence Academy went on a run to win the Small School tournament, capping it off with a thrilling win over Frederick Gunn.

It's early and the fall season hasn't even happened yet, but here are eight storylines to watch as puck drop sits just over three months from now.