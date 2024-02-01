New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
High Schools

Boys MIAA rankings: What is the top 10 entering the final month?

Avatar photo
By

Mason Luciano celebrates a goal for St. John's Prep. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

As the final month of the Division 1 boys MIAA season gets underway, there are two big storylines to watch.

The first is who is the team best prepared to hoist a trophy at TD Garden? Right now, that feels like it's St. John's Prep...but Xaverian and Catholic Memorial are also right there.

The second is which public school team is best positioned to go the furthest? Last year it was Reading. It could be the Rockets again this season, but it also could be Marshfield or Hingham or Arlington or Braintree or Franklin or...

You get my point.

Thankfully, the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament is underway, giving us a better idea of who the top public school team is.

Let's dive into our latest top 10 Division 1 boys MIAA teams.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Boys MIAA rankings: What is the top 10 entering the final month?

As the final month of the Division 1 boys MIAA season gets underway, there are two big storylines to watch. The first is who is…
Read More

New England college hockey rankings: BC takes over No. 1, plus three newcomers

With the calendar soon turning to February and the venerable Beanpot at TD Garden looming next week, Boston College rose back to the top of…
Read More

‘People rally around him’: Inside Drew Carr’s journey back from cancer

John and Dawn Carr were getting antsy. Several weeks prior during last summer, Drew Carr (Medway, Mass.), their son, was at a summer skills session.…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter