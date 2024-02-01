Mason Luciano celebrates a goal for St. John's Prep. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

As the final month of the Division 1 boys MIAA season gets underway, there are two big storylines to watch.

The first is who is the team best prepared to hoist a trophy at TD Garden? Right now, that feels like it's St. John's Prep...but Xaverian and Catholic Memorial are also right there.

The second is which public school team is best positioned to go the furthest? Last year it was Reading. It could be the Rockets again this season, but it also could be Marshfield or Hingham or Arlington or Braintree or Franklin or...

You get my point.

Thankfully, the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament is underway, giving us a better idea of who the top public school team is.

Let's dive into our latest top 10 Division 1 boys MIAA teams.