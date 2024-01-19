Boys MIAA rankings: There’s a definite No. 1 in the state

Johnny Tighe and St. John's Prep look like the best team in the state. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Last season, it was all about St. John's Prep and Catholic Memorial — at least during the boys MIAA regular season.

The trend of there being a definitive top two has continued this winter. St. John's Prep has established itself inside the top tier, while Xaverian has ascended into the other spot.

This week proved it.

St. John's Shrewsbury, our No. 3 team last week, took both teams on over the last seven days and fell each time, isolating SJP and Xaverian at the top.

Between those two, there's a clear No. 1. The past week also proved that.

Let's dive into the top 10.