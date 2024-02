Ben Paterson has been a leader for Franklin this season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The brackets for the MIAA boys hockey tournament will be announced in less than 10 days.

We have a pretty good idea of who the top two teams are. After that, things get very interesting, and that's showcased in this week's rankings.

There are still a couple of games left for each team, so these rankings could change again before the start of the playoffs.

Let's dive in.