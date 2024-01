Luke Gerardi has been vital for St. John's Shrewsbury this season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

While many boys prep teams were largely away after Christmas, the MIAA teams kicked into high gear.

Several top-ranked teams were vying for wins in singular games, along with championships in tournaments right after Christmas.

The season is roughly a month old. What's taking shape is two tiers inside the top 10 in Division 1.

There seem to be six teams vying for spots inside the top five, while the rest of the top 10 will battle for spots throughout the season.

Let's dive in.