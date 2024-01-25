New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

Boys MIAA midseason report: Surprises, questions and more

Xaverian has been one of the top teams in the MIAA through two months. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)
We’re at the halfway point of the boys MIAA season, and initial impressions are that there’s a lot of parity among the top teams.

Still, it’s a lot of the usual contenders battling for spots in the top 10. St. John's Prep and Xaverian are the top two teams.

The big storyline is how games will play out for seeding in the Division 1 tournament come March. Once the playoffs begin, anybody can beat anybody — that’s the beauty of the MIAA tournament.

Here’s a look at what we’ve learned so far this season and what we’ll be looking for before the Division 1 champion is crowned.

