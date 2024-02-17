Boys Elite 8 forecast: Who will make the top prep tournament?

Sam Houston and Avon Old Farms looks to enter the Elite 8 as a high seed. (Evan Sayles/Avon Old Farms School)

In roughly a week, the Elite 8 will be announced along with the rest of the NEPSAC postseason.

We've done numerous rankings throughout the season, but this is a different look at the region's top teams. Why are some teams better candidates for the Elite 8 than others? Who has done enough? Who could sneak in? Who could fall out?

There are three teams I look at as Elite 8 favorites — squads who have the best chance of winning the whole thing. But when I look at the landscape, various other teams have what it takes to pull off an upset.

So, how are the eight picked? It's through an algorithm called the JSPR, which is comparable to the PairWise rankings that help set the NCAA tournament field. I picked the top 14 teams and made my case for why each has a shot at being in the Elite 8 dance.

All of these teams were picked according to the projected final JSPR as of Friday, Feb. 16.