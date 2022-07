The Boston Pride celebrate winning the Isobel Cup in March, the team's second championship in as many seasons. (Michelle Jay/PHF)

Winning a championship is always sweet. Celebrating a championship in a sports-crazed city? Even better.

Ever since the Boston Pride earned their second consecutive Premier Hockey Federation championship with a 4-2 victory over the Connecticut Whale on March 28 in Wesley Chapel, Fla., it’s been party time.

Head coach Paul Mara, shortly after the team returned with the Isobel Cup, knew what was ahead. “Now it’s victory tour time again,” he said.