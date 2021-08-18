Beantown Summer Classic: Futures Division standouts

Gavin Cornforth of Milton, Mass., is a dynamic and skilled forward who pushes the pace and loves to attack. (Al Aleman/USA Hockey)

MARLBORO, Mass. — Four teams comprising the 2005 and 2006 birth years competed at the Summer Beantown Classic’s Futures Division at the New England Sports Center here August 8-10.

There were some talented players on hand, many of whom will compete in the region during the 2021-22 hockey season at various levels. Some of the athletes here were known commodities from summer viewings. Other players were less familiar to us but had strong outings.

The below list of players at all positions from the Futures Division made a positive impression and impact in our viewings.