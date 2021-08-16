Beantown Summer Classic: Pro Division top forwards

Donovan Frias (Hudson, Mass.) is generating momentum with pro teams for his power forward game. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The Beantown Summer Classic concluded last week at the New England Sports Center with a diverse and talented group of hockey players participating in the annual event.

There were four different divisions of players spanning the 2001-2008 birth years. The largest or “Pro Division” consisted of eight teams from the ’01-’04 age range. The “Futures Division” was comprised of four teams from the ’05 and ’06 birth years. The “Prospects Division” was a pair of teams of ’07 and ’08-born players, while the “Committed Division” consisted of two teams of ’01-’05 players, the majority of whom have already secured commitments to D-1 programs.

New England Hockey Journal watched all of the divisions and teams participating in the event and took note of select performances from players. This particular recap will focus on the Pro Division’s top forwards with future articles taking a closer look at the defensemen and goaltenders from the pro division, plus a comprehensive review of the younger divisions as well.