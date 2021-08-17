Beantown Summer Classic: Pro Division top defensemen and goaltenders

RPI-committed defenseman Kareem Alazem will play at Kimball Union Academy this coming season. (Paul Bryant/USA Hockey)

MARLBORO, Mass. — Continuing the review of the recently concluded Beantown Summer Classic event, the focus shifts to the defensemen and goaltenders in the larger Pro Division (birth years 2001-04).

With eight teams in the division, there was a pretty good mix of some known and lesser-known commodities. We are balancing that for players who met expectations along with those who weren’t known as well coming into it but showed well over the three-day event.

From players who have been on the radar for some time and already have D-1 commitments to lesser-known talents, the games at the New England Sports Center allowed for a good baseline of viewing as the 2021-22 hockey season draws closer.